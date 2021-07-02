Demi Lovato Thanked Lizzo for Correcting Paparazzi Who Misgendered Them

Though it's not the collaboration we've been waiting for from Lizzo and Demi Lovato, it's absolutely an amazing precursor to what could potentially be down the pipeline. Lizzo corrected paparazzi when they misgendered Lovato, and this is what allyship looks like, people.

Both Lizzo and Lovato are slated to headline the New Orleans Heritage and Jazz Festival in October, so when Lizzo was spotted out and about last week, the paps wanted to know if the two headliners would be taking the stage together at all during the festivities. Lizzo said she'd be down and then took a few selfies with fans.

"Is that a message to Demi? Should she reach out?" the paparazzi asked Lizzo. "They," Lizzo responded. "Have her team contact your team?" the paparazzi continued. "Their team...Demi goes by 'they,'" Lizzo clarified a second time—and the paps finally caught on.

The video quickly spread around Lovato's fan pages, finally making its way to Instagram where Lovato saw it and shared it.

"@lizzobeeating you fucking queen," Demi wrote in their Instagram Story over the video. "I love you thank you."

demi lovato story Credit: @ddlovato, Instagram

In May, Lovato announced they are nonbinary and will be using they/them pronouns from here on out, telling fans via their podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, "I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering."

"I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson," they continued. "Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me."