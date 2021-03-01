Demi Lovato Cut Her Hair Even Shorter, and We’re Obsessed With Her Bangs

Demi Lovato is the queen of reinvention. Just when you thought her hair couldn't get any shorter the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer took to Instagram over the weekend to showcase her newest hair, and kept her caption short and sweet like her hair. "New Hair," along with three black heart emojis, she captioned next to a video of her smiling and rocking her new 'do and a bold red lip. And can we talk about these shorty bangs? Very few people can pull off bangs, but of course she looks flawless.

Along with her newest tell-all documentary Dancing With the Devil set to air on March 23rd and her Anti-Trump anthem "Commander in Chief," Lovato's hair has also been a way to express herself. Before her new bang-ing look she was rockin' a bubblegum-pink pixie cut.

Before playing with pink, however, Lovato featured a longer blonde undercut look and captioned it "I did a thing…"

Lovato's hair changes are for more than just the shock factor, though—in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Lovato expressed her desire to feel free and detailed how her hair highlights freedom.

"I just feel so free," Lovato told DeGeneres. "I feel more authentic to who I am. I also feel like I used to hide behind my hair. I've talked a lot about my past being in recovery from an eating disorder, and I used to use my hair to hide behind. It would cover my body. So when I started doing all this work on myself, I thought, 'What is something I've been holding onto my whole life that I need to let go of?' It was that and... yeah, I just feel more myself now."