Demi Lovato Came Out as Pansexual After Feeling “Super Closeted” Growing Up

Demi Lovato—who has just recently been more open about her sexuality—recently came out as pansexual in the March 27th episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Pansexuality is defined as being romantically or sexually attracted to all people regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation, and Lovato shared she is proud to be a part of the "alphabet mafia."

"I'm so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was, like, super closeted off," Lovato shared of her upbringing. In response, Rogan asked, "You mean sexually fluid? You like girls? You like boys?"

Lovato replied, "Yeah, anything, really," to which Rogan inquired what that might be called. He then asked if she was pansexual. "Yeah, pansexual," Lovato answered easily, settling into the identifier.

In Lovato's new YouTube Originals docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, the 28-year-old singer shared details about her past trauma with addiction and grappling with sexuality, which she's been further sharing while promoting the series. She told Rogan that her sexual awakening happened when she saw the infamous kissing scene between Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar in the 1999 teen flick Cruel Intentions. However, Lovato recalled that as a Christian growing up in Texas she felt shamed for her romantic feelings toward other women.

In September, Lovato broke off her engagement with her fiance Max Ehrich, two months after he proposed. Since then, she has mentioned how she is "just too queer" to marry a man.