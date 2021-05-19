Demi Lovato Identifies as Nonbinary and Changed Pronouns to They/Them

Early this morning, May 19th, Demi Lovato posted a video coming out as nonbinary and claiming they/them pronouns to help identify.

"I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you," Lovato began in their video, which is a clip from the first episode of their new podcast 4D with Demi Lovato. "The past year and a half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had this revelation that I identify as nonbinary. With that said, I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them."

They continued, "I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering."

In the caption of their short video, Lovato reflected on having grown and changed in front of a massive audience for the majority of their life. "You've seen the good, the bad, and everything in between," Lovato wrote. "Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras."

Lovato's shift in identifying has come "after a lot of healing" and self-reflection, they wrote. "I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me."

To help her put her identity into words and better explain what being nonbinary means, Lovato hosted their friend Alok, a nonbinary activist and author, on the first episode of 4D with Demi Lovato, which can be listened to on both Apple and Spotify.