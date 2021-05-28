Demi Lovato’s Growing Out a Pixie Cut and They've Just Reached the Ultra-Cool Mullet Stage

We can always count on Demi Lovato for a fun hairstyle. The singer never holds back when creating new 'dos, whether it's shaving the sides, dyeing it pink, or cutting it all off into a pixie cut. They've been rocking that pixie cut for a hot second now, but they figured out the best way to grow it out—a glam-rock mullet!

Lovato arrived at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27th in a chic suit, but all we could look at was their mullet. Created by their hairstylist César DeLeön Ramîrez, the cut feels both modern and retro. Ramîrez shared a photo of Lovato in their performance outfit—a tribute to Elton John— with the caption, "Party in the front and in the back….!" All we can say is, "Yas!"

Add this haircut to their glam suit and sunglasses, and it's the perfect combo.

The mullet hairstyle has made a comeback in recent years, with everyone from Miley Cyrus to Rihanna rocking the fun style. Billie Eilish also rocked her mullet in her signature green and black hues (before she went blonde), which we're kiiiinda hoping Lovato will try. As someone who already has a history of rainbow-colored hair, we think a bright pink or purple mullet would look so sick.