Demi Lovato Just Made a Case for Metallic Gold Eyebrows, and We're Totally On Board

We've seen perfectly shaped brows, we've seen super-thin brows, and we've *all* seen Lizzo's bleached eyebrows, but now Demi Lovato is here to make their case for gold eyebrows. Yes, gold. The singer showed off the gold brows on their Instagram story on August 12th in a post originally shared by director Hannah Lux Davis.

In Davis' Instagram Story, she wrote, "Always fun with this one," alongside the photo of Lovato. When Lovato shared the fire pic to their own Instagram Story, they added a bunch of side eye emojis and wrote, "This one is gonna be wild." We have absolutely no idea what these two are working on, but first we want to discuss these eyebrows.

Demi Lovato Instagram Story Credit: @ddlovato, Instagram

In the picture, Lovato is rocking a lace top with what looks to be a blazer over it. Then there's the gold chains—which perfectly match their eyebrows. And that highlighter? It's a whole *lewk* they have going on here.

The gold eyebrows look like they could be done with some sort of gold makeup caked onto the brow hairs or even gold foil or glitter, making for what looks to be solid gold bars over Lovato's eyes. There's definitely a metallic shimmer happening, though, which is giving us King Midas vibes with how vibrantly gold those brows are!

Lovato is also rocking super long hair here—unlike the *actual* super short hair they're rocking IRL, but that's a whole other story.