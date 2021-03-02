Demi Lovato Is “Full of Peace” After Ditching Diet Culture

Demi Lovato is choosing to celebrate and accept her body. On Monday, the singer shared an update about her eating disorder recovery, explaining that she "accidentally lost weight" after paying less attention to diet and exercise.

"I don't count calories anymore I don't over exercise anymore I don't restrict or purge And I especially don't live life accordingly to diet culture.. and I've actually lost weight," she wrote alongside a video of herself in a pair of loose-fitting pants.

She continued, adding that this new way of living with her body "is a different experience" for her. "But I feel full," she wrote, "Not of food But of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance."

The "I Love Me," singer added in the caption of the post, "I'm full of peace, serenity, joy, and love today 💖."

Lovato continued the body acceptance sentiment on her Instagram Story with a Rupi Kaur poem that reads: "and i said to my body softly, 'i want to be your friend.' it took a long breath. and replied, i have been waiting my whole life for this.' " She added her own words to the image, addressing her body directly. "Thank you body for your patience and faith in me," she wrote.

Image zoom Credit: @ddlovato, Instagram

This is just one of many times the singer has opened up about her body image struggles, including a December post about cellulite. "I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn't real. That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors," she wrote. "'Surely she throws up here and there', 'she can't POSSIBLY accept her cellulite'... those we're just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up."

Lovato shared the photos of her stretch marks covered in glitter after a dietitian told her that she was on her way to eating disorder recovery. "In honor of my gratitude for the place I'm in today, this was a lil shoot I did by myself in quarantine this summer when I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them," she wrote. "I started wearing actual glitter paint on my stretch marks to celebrate my body and all of it's features (whether society views them as good OR bad) My stretch marks aren't going away so might as well throw a lil glitter on em' amiright?"

The singer has even shared a dedication Instagram post to her boobs, explaining that she always had insecurities about her small chest and "never had boobs" until she stopped restricting her eating. "My whole life I hated my small tittaayyys and then when I finally let go of my eating issues, I GOT THE BOOBS I WANTED!!!" she wrote.