Courteney Cox Just Played the 'Friends' Theme on Piano—and We're Clapping Four Times

Courteney Cox has been working on her piano skills in quarantine and she's been covering some iconic songs while at it. She covered "Burn" from the musical Hamilton with her daughter on vocals, "Million Reasons" by Lady Gaga with the help of some famous friends, and even the recently viral "Driver's License" by Olivia Rodrigo. Her latest cover, however, has to be our all-time favorite. On Wednesday, Cox shared an Instagram video of herself covering "I'll Be There for You" by The Rembrandts, aka the Friends theme song—and we couldn't be happier about it.

The video starts with Cox looking at the camera and doing the song's famous hand claps—you know, the ones so many of us have done in unison from our couches when watching at home. Then, the actress goes on to play the piano parts while musician Joel Taylor accompanies on guitar and vocals played in the background. Just close your eyes and listen and you'll quickly get that familiar feeling of settling in to watch yet another Friends marathon.

"How'd I do?" Cox wrote in the caption, also giving credit to Taylor and creative director Jade Ehlers for video recording the session. "Let me know what I should learn next below 👇."

Naturally, people gushed in the comments, praising Cox's skills and making references to the beloved '90s sitcom. "OMG OMG 🔥🔥 😍😍," David Beckham commented. Tan France wrote, "Hahaha. Yessss," participating in the claps with four clapping hands emojis.

One commenter made reference to the Friends episode in which Ross started playing the keyboard and has a rather ~unique~ sound, writing, "Sure it's great but it's not Ross' Sounds. 😂." Another riffed on the theme song lyrics writing, "THIS MADE MY DAY, WEEK, MONTH AND MY YEAR!!!❤️❤️❤️"

As for those recommendations for what the multi-talented star should learn next? You probably could've guessed it: Multiple people voted for Cox to cover Phoebe Buffay's very own "Smelly Cat."

Some people in the comments, however, were simply begging for a Friends reunion. The good news is that we're actually going to get one. The six original cast members are all set to appear in a reunion special on HBO Max, which was delayed from its May premiere date last year due to the pandemic and is now scheduled to shoot in early spring, according to People.

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe said on an episode of Literally! With Rob Lowe that the cast had already started shooting some "packages" for the special. "I pre-shot something already so we're definitely doing it," she said.