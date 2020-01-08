Ross and Monica may have won an honorable mention in the “brother-sister dance” category, but Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette may take home the gold in the “mother-daughter” category. Cox and Arquette recorded themselves doing a choreographed dance to post on the TikTok app, and Friends fans couldn’t help but think that it looked an awful lot like “The Routine.”

If you remember Season 6 Episode 10, you know what routine we’re talking about.

"Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them," Cox captioned her January 7th Instagram video, tagging it, "#familyaerobics."

Instagram account @CommentsByCelebs commented, “The One with the Routine,” and Friends fans followed suit. “We need Ross in this!!” another fan wrote. One added, “ThE rOuTiNe!”

For those who can’t quite put their finger on what “The Routine” in question is, it’s the choreographed “brother-sister dance” Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica (Cox) resurrected from their childhood and performed at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in order to get on television.

And perhaps it was best left in childhood…

Fans in the comment section of Cox’s post suggested she and Arquette learn the infamous “Routine” for their next TikTok. Sure, it’s a bit more involved than the dance they just learned. But with some more #familyaerobics practice, we think these two could definitely nail it.

At least, we think they’d do a good enough job to get promoted to the platform.

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more dance clips from Coco Arquette’s TikTok. If the mother-daughter dance team were to bring back “The Routine,” it would be the most epic thing of 2020.