Court Rules in Britney Spears’ Favor in Conservatorship Case

Some headway is finally being made in the #FreeBritney movement. Yesterday, February 11th, a judge overruled Jamie Spears' request for some of his power to be restored over daughter Britney Spears' estate and assets. His plea for for power restoration comes after he was made co-conservator of Britney's finances alongside third party Bessemer Trust in November 2020. However, a judge dismissed his proposed order, which means Britney has narrowly avoided her father's thumb once again.

Jamie Spears was sole conservator over his daughter in 2019 after co-conservator Andrew Wallet left the agreement. At that time, Jamie's lawyers argued February 11th, Britney had agreed to Jamie becoming her sole conservator, thus giving him the ability to enact complete control over financial situations and investments.

But Britney's lawyers reminded the judge that she has continuously fought in court for her father to be removed completely from the conservatorship setup. "It's no secret that my client does not want her father as co-conservator," Britney's lawyer Samuel Ingham said in court, per USA Today, "but we recognize that removal is a separate issue."

Bessemer Trust was brought into the equation at Britney's request in an attempt to move her conservatorship to a third party completely. However, in November, the judge agreed to split responsibilities and control between Jamie and Bessemer rather than change hands entirely.

Though this is a small win for Britney and her #FreeBritney supporters, it's a win that proves that Jamie does not have as much sway as he would like in the court system. This ruling lessens the likelihood of Jamie gaining any more control of Britney's assets outside of the 50-50 split with Bessemer Trust, and perhaps by the next court date in March, Britney's legal team can fight for Bessemer gaining more control in an effort to weaken her father's hold on her.