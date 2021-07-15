Court Approves Britney Spears' Request to Hire Her Own Lawyer in Conservatorship Case

During an open court hearing July 14th, Los Angeles Probate Court Judge Brenda Penny approved Britney Spears' request to hire her own lawyer to represent her in her conservatorship case. She will now be represented by Mathew Rosengart, who declared he will be filing paperwork next week to start the petition process for the removal of Jamie Spears as co-conservator over his daughter.

Britney appeared in front of Judge Penny via remote video and stated that her only goal at the moment is to "get rid of my dad and charge him for conservatorship abuse," she said, per Variety. "I want to press charges for abuse on this conservatorship today...all of it. I'm here now today, your honor, to remove my dad altogether."

Britney further explained that she demands to be released from her conservatorship without having to undergo any more psych tests, stating that she has been scarred by her conservators who previously promised that if she participated in the evaluations she would have her life back. "I did it all and they lied…they did nothing," Britney said. "They didn't end it, and I kept working. [I will not allow people to] question my intelligence for the millionth time...It was their goal to make me feel crazy, which I'm not."

"Instead of trying to investigate my behavior or my capacity, I want my dad investigated," Britney continued. "This conservatorship is literally allowing my dad to rule my life…that is abuse, and we all know it."

And the court learned more about the strict regime Britney has been kept under since entering into her conservatorship in 2007. Her father took away her license. He doesn't allow her to drink coffee. And Britney cannot even choose what she wants to eat. "That's not abuse," she said. "That's just fucking cruelty."

After delivering her testimony, Rosengart, who appeared in person, asked Jamie, who was also in attendance, to voluntarily step down as conservator. Jamie declined.

"This is not working. What is supposed to be at the heart of this has been lost," Rosengart said. "There is a real question as to why Mr. Spears does not voluntarily step down today. Is he here for financial reasons? Does anybody really believe that Mr. Spears' involvement is in the best interest of his daughter?"

Ahead of Rosengart being approved to represent Britney, Judge Penny approved to release Britney's former court-appointed lawyer Sam Ingham from his duties, as well as Bessemer Trust from its duties as co-conservator. Co-conservator Jodi Montgomery currently oversees Britney's person and has been asked by Britney to stay on, however, Jamie is currently trying to pin Montgomery as being responsible for the abuse his daughter has cited. Jamie has also reportedly opened an investigation into Britney's initial claims of abuse that came out during her June hearing.

But finally, finally, things are headed in the right direction. And Britney is celebrating alongside her supporters.