Cobie Smulders gets real about the power of posing topless

On How I Met Your Mother, Robin Scherbatsky was definitively flawed, but was overall a strong, powerful character who wasn't (too) afraid to chase after the things she wanted. Off-screen, the actress who plays her is just the same. Cobie Smulders recently got real about posing topless for Women's Health magazine, and wrote an essay for Lena Dunham's Lenny about how much the experience meant to her.

Smulders is a survivor. Back in 2008, a 25-year-old Smulders overcame ovarian cancer, which is quite the scary diagnosis, especially at such a young age. After undergoing treatment, Smulders admitted that she had some difficulty with reclaiming her body.

"Just when your ovaries should be brimming with youthful follicles, cancerous cells overtook mine, threatening to end my fertility and potentially my life," Smulders wrote. "My fertility hadn't even crossed my mind at this point. Again: I was 25."

Smulders appeared on the cover last year. Within the issue, she opened up about her diagnosis for the first time.

"This particular magazine issue was about bodies: how to love your body, how to have body confidence, and how to keep yourself healthy," she said.

Of course, after going through so much, you might not feel totally comfortable embracing your body the way you used to. Or, you might not really know how.

"... It was a very strange day," she continued. "I was standing in front of a camera lens in my underwear and holding my breasts, all while trying to appear not sexy but confident, not flirtatious but gleamingly positive."

To help fight the cancer further, Smulders started a raw diet, and also took up both yoga and meditation. Combined, all of these helped her listen to her own body a little bit better, and understand more about herself.

"Thankfully, gratefully, cancer did not get the best of me," Smulders said. "The best of me now lives on in my two little women, baby girls I was lucky enough to be able to make with my own body. So now that I'm on the other side of this, I feel like it is my duty, even if it means posing topless, to spread awareness."

So, being able to pose in such a way where you bare it all, really helps make you appreciate all that you have. Smulders created a lovely cover, and even better, opened up an incredible conversation about cancer.