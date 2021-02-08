She even took her super-long strands for a strut at the Super Bowl.

Ciara Just Keeps Changing Up Her Hair, and We're So Here for All of It

Ciara has always had tons of fun switching up her hair styles as long as we've known her, but it wasn't until 2020 when she started experimenting with cotton candy-inspired strands. Now it seems like she's a vibrant color convert, and it all started with a stunning shade of icy blue she debuted on Instagram last November that you will instantly want to copy for your own 'gram-worthy hair change.

She first showed off her mermaid-length straight blue hair in a gorgeous selfie ahead of the holidays, crediting her longtime stylist César DeLeön Ramirêz for creating the look, which he noted was inspired by Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year: Classic Blue. And of course, we were instantly obsessed.

The R&B queen then continued to have fun with her mermaid blue hue for a bit, switching things up between her sleek straight blowout and bouncy natural curls.

Then she shocked us all in December by trying a new color altogether, a rosy pink shade she's apparently loving, because she's taken it from the ski slopes with her family to the Super Bowl with her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Take a peek at her chic pink shade in all its glory:

Ciara was on hand to cheer Wilson on as he took home the honors as the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, even taking her super-long strands for a strut onto the field as her hubby gamely filmed the fierce moment for her.