Ciara Tried the 1970s-Inspired TikTok Hair Trend and Absolutely Nailed It

Ciara has a new 'do, and it's totally on trend. On Monday, Ciara showed off her new '70s curls on Instagram, and it's so very glam!

Posting a selfie that featured her massive blowout, the 35-year-old singer and mom of three simply wrote in her caption, "Farrah Fawcett C.," shouting out the late Charlie's Angels star who set the hair trend all those years ago. Swiping over, we can also see a video of Ciara's hair in action — seriously, it's epic.

This look has been on TikTok a lot lately, particularly thanks to people on the app who love the '70s aesthetic in general, and especially the ones who have been offering up tutorials on how to get the look at home. (It's a lot easier than it looks, FYI.) With everything old becoming new again, this hairstyle fits right in with the classic aesthetic.

And since Ciara has been all about long dreadlocks lately, this is a major departure from her usual style—even though she has been changing up her look a lot lately. She's done a few different bright colors, including pink and blue, as well as her go-to light brown. We especially love the free-flowing curls she's been showing off as of late. What we're trying to say here is that Ciara goes all over the place with her hair, and every single look is stunning.