Christina Applegate Opened Up About Her Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Christina Applegate revealed on August 10th that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). The Dead to Me actress said in a tweet that she received her diagnosis a few months ago and it's been a "strange journey" since.

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey," Applegate wrote. "But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it."

In a follow-up tweet, Applegate wrote, "As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action.' And that's what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing."

MS is a disease that affects the central nervous system that can disrupt the information flow from the brain to the body. It is believed that MS is caused by a combination of environmental and genetic factors, however, scientists are still unsure why it occurs. Women are three times more likely to be diagnosed with MS than men, and women often receive a diagnosis between the ages of 20 and 50. Applegate is 49.

It's believed that nearly one million people are currently living with MS in the United States, and there are four types of MS that one can be diagnosed with. Applegate refrained from giving out that information.

In 2008, Applegate was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and fully recovered after she underwent a double mastectomy.

Dead to Me, for which Applegate earned two Emmy nominations for her role as Jen Harding, is currently filming its third and final season. It's unclear if Applegate will take a break from working after production wraps to focus on her health, or if she'll pick up a new project.