Christina Aguilera Made a Passionate Statement in Support of Britney Spears

Celebrities have been coming out in droves to support Britney Spears following her testimony in her conservatorship case on June 23rd. The pop star told L.A. judge Brenda Penny how desperately she wants out of her 13-year-long conservatorship—controlled by her father, Jamie Spears—and shared shocking accounts of what her life has been like for more than a decade. Some celebrities who have spoken out have a personal connection to Spears, like ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, while others are simply fans who want better for her. Now fellow pop star Christina Aguilera is making her own passionate statement about Spears' life.

Aguilera took to Twitter on June 28th to share a tweet thread slamming how her friend and former Mickey Mouse Club co-star has been treated. She started with a sweet throwback photo of the two of them, writing, "These past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish."

Aguilera went on to describe the act of being silenced as the "most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable."

Perhaps the most heartbreaking part of Spears' testimony was when she shared that one of the things she wants most right now is to marry her partner Sam Asghari and have a baby with him, but she currently has an IUD in place that she's not allowed to remove. Aguilera wrote that "every woman must have the right to her own body," a sentiment that fans and non-fans of Spears have collectively shared.

Aguilera closed her emotional thread by sending love and support to Spears, whom she has known since the two were children. "To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world."