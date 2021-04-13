"Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves."

Christina Aguilera Felt Insecure in Her Body as a Teen, but Loves Having Curves Now

Celebrity or not, learning to love our bodies—or even just to make peace with them—is much easier said than done. And now, Christina Aguilera is opening up about her own journey to loving her body, curves and all.

In a new cover interview with Health magazine, released April 13th, Aguilera admitted that when she first entered the public eye, she was "insecure" about the way she looked, which is totally understandable, given that she was only 19 years old when she released her debut album.

"Entering this business, I hated being super skinny," she told the outlet. "Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty."

For the 40-year-old singer, loving her body has only gotten easier as she's gotten older.

"I would never want to relive my 20s—you're so in your own head and finding your confidence," she added. "As you age, you stop comparing yourself to other people and start appreciating your own body and owning it."

Now, Aguilera said she's all about accepting herself, which, to her, means "being able to feel really good about who's staring back at you in the mirror, because you're owning all of it."

This isn't the first time that she's spoken out about her relationship with her body image. In a September 2020 interview with L'Officiel Italia, she even said that she was done dieting and instead wanted to "push myself further, without neglecting myself."