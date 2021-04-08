Chrissy Teigen’s Video of Luna Painting Miles’ Nails Just Confirms They’re the Cutest Kids Ever

Chrissy Teigen is in the news a lot and, unfortunately, it's usually because people on the internet are getting mad at her. People have shamed her for posting thirst traps, criticized her parenting choices, and even came after her when she opened up about her pregnancy loss online. With all the constant hate online, it's no wonder the Cravings author decided to delete her Twitter for good, and we don't blame her. While we love reporting on Teigen's always sharp and often hilarious clapbacks, it's always nice when there's something entirely wholesome and positive to share instead. Luckily we just got exactly that via her still-active Instagram account.

On Wednesday, Teigen shared a video of her 4-year-old daughter Luna painting her 2-year-old little brother's nails. As his big sister applies the nail polish, Miles starts up the conversation with a truly classic childhood zinger. "You know what? Chicken butt," he says. After Teigen starts laughing from behind the camera, Miles asks in an adorable voice, "What's so funny?"

Fortunately, the comments section on this post was overwhelmingly positive with viewers commenting how cute the video was and melting over Miles' "little voice." One commenter even asked, "How can I apply to babysit them pleaseeeeeeee?" Our thoughts exactly.

And for anyone who may have gotten upset about a little boy getting his nails done, those comments have no place here. Teigen and husband John Legend have been open about how they aren't enforcing traditional gender norms on their children.

"There is no 'Be a man' in our house," Teigen told People in a recent interview. "There's no right way to be a man, and John is so good about showing them through how he treats me how to be a good man, how to be a good father. It's wonderful to see."

She also said they're encouraging Miles to embrace his emotions rather than shove them aside.

"Miles is very emotional. He's a lot like me too," she said. "He wears his heart on his sleeve, and we embrace that. I think more men should embrace their emotions. I think that's really important in this world. That it's okay to cry, and it's okay to be upset about something or to be sad about something. We're going to talk it through and it's okay."

In the same interview, Teigen said her daughter Luna is "exactly" like her.

"She is a bit of a perfectionist, which I didn't know I was until the past few years," the mother of two said. "I'm trying to tell her that not everything—it's funny because when I talk to her, I'm actually talking to myself too—not everything has to be perfect and there is joy and beauty in imperfections, and don't be so hard on yourself. And that's me talking to myself when I tell her that stuff."

When it comes to her overall parenting approach, Teigen said, "I'm an open, free spirit and I love kids to be kids."