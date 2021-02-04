The Internet Got Mad at Chrissy Teigen Again, This Time Over a Bottle of Wine

Can we all just agree to leave her alone now?

Chrissy Teigen has people on Twitter up in arms again, and this time it's over a wine bottle with a pretty flashy price tag. It all started when the Cravings cookbook author asked her Twitter followers "what's the most expensive thing you've eaten that you thought sucked?" in a tweet on Wednesday, February 3rd. At first, it was all fun and games. Fans began chiming in with their own worst food experiences so Teigen decided to get in on the action too.

"one time john and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet. We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. we didn't even finish it and it had been cleared!!!" she tweeted.

To say her personal anecdote was received poorly by fans would be an understatement. One Twitter user took umbrage with Teigen for sharing a story that would come across as insensitive given the current climate we're are in because of the pandemic. "Did you recover? Meanwhile people are out here drowning in debt, losing their homes, and can't afford to see a doctor."

However, not all the comments were negative and some even came to her defense. One user stated that as a celebrity Teigen has the means and funds to be able to indulge in a certain lifestyle and if that means getting a $13,000 bottle of wine at dinner then so be it.

"Chrissy Teigan is a celebrity is a clearly has financial resources beyond our wildest dreams. That's not a secret....She just shared an experience she had, not trying to hurt anyone's feelings."

Some commenters suggested to just stop following Teigen altogether if they were really that turned off by her story. Sounds like a reasonable solution, no?

It wasn't long before Teigen was trending on Twitter.

And it wasn't too much longer until she clapped back.

"hey, not everything I say on my twitter is going to be relatable to you because it is my life and my twitter and my stories," she tweeted, adding, "I see your tweets, I get your jokes, you are so funny, yes, you really nailed me."

The hateful comments hit Teigen extra hard as this would have been the week Jack was born.

While the Internet might be up in arms over Teigen's *accidental* $13,000 bottle of wine (which is the kind of celebrity stories we love to read, BTW), it's worthy to note Teigen has been on a sober journey of her own these past few months, so at least she doesn't have to worry about accidentally ordering expensive wines anymore!