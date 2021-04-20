Chrissy Teigen Shared the “Defining Moment” That Inspired Her to Talk About Her Pregnancy Loss

It's been nearly seven months since Chrissy Teigen shared the news of her heartbreaking pregnancy loss. Though Teigen took some time off from social media following the tragedy, she's been vocal and candid about her experience online, writing a personal essay about the emotional journey and opening up about a number of difficult moments along the way. In a virtual appearance on the Today show on Monday, the cookbook author and mother of two reflected on the loss of her son Jack and the reason she decided to share so much with her followers.

"I look back on it, and it feels like such a blur," she said. "It's like being on a roller coaster and holding your breath and then not really remembering it at the end. I just know that the way we shared it was super hard, and it was super hard for John. But for some reason, I knew that it would help a lot of people."

Teigen then recalled one moment in particular that pushed her to share her story.

"There was one moment that really struck me, and that was being at the grocery store and somebody just quietly laying flowers in my cart," she said. "And then I realized that there are so many women that don't get this kind of attention because they're living through this privately and quietly. And it just was a big moment for me where I realized I could be this person that people could see and look up to as somebody that had a platform where their stories were going to be recognized."

Teigen added, "For me, that was a very defining moment."

To further the use of her platform, the model recently became a spokesperson for Fertility Out Loud, a campaign that offers resources and community to those on a fertility journey. "I have been very out loud with everything, everything I've ever said basically, so I figured why not be out loud with something that was really actually very important to me," she said, then addressing her and husband John Legend's experience. "I think our journey with fertility and infertility has been very public for a very long time, and I just felt that the more public we were, the more public other people were [going to be]."

Through her partnership with Fertility Out Loud and her continued transparency on social media, Teigen hopes that others can find encouragement and comfort along their own journeys to have children. "There's so many different ways to make your dream happen now," she said. "Coming to terms with the fact that I can't carry again has been something really tough, and I've agonized over it, because to me, it's when I'm at my happiest. I loved being pregnant, and the fact I got to do it twice, I think was miraculous enough—and there's a way to have that beautiful child whether it's your own or whether you adopt."