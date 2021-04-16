After “Saying Tweets to Shampoo Bottles” for Weeks, Chrissy Teigen Returned to Twitter

After supposedly signing off Twitter for good at the tail end of March, Chrissy Teigen has returned to the platform. She told her followers today, April 16th, that she's been "just saying tweets to shampoo bottles" and came to the realization that she isn't quite ready to quit just yet.

On March 24th, Teigen announced her departure from Twitter by saying "it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something."

But less than a month after deleting the app from her phone, Teigen logged back on earlier this morning to say, "turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol."

"I choose to take the bad with the good!!" she added.

When one of her followers asked her how the last few weeks of living life off Twitter had gone, Teigen admitted that she was still tweeting—just not on the right forum.

Teigen told her followers in March that she was done with Twitter due to the amount of hate she was receiving for nearly every post she made. The negativity was drowning out the positivity and the trolls were taking a toll on her mental health.

"My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn't sign up for and a different human than I started out here as!" Teigen, who had spent a decade on the platform, wrote in one of her March 24th posts. "Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!"

The cookbook author, model, and mom to kids Luna and Miles, has taken breaks from Twitter before. In 2020, she signed off briefly after a short battle with fellow cookbook author Alison Roman (which ended civilly), and she then stepped back from social media for a while following her late-2020 pregnancy loss. But this most recent break was the first time she threatened to leave the platform forever—though we had a feeling these words didn't hold too much water.