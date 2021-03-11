Oops! Chrissy Teigen Thinks She Might Have Offended Katy Perry at the Inauguration

Even as a well-known model and celeb herself, Chrissy Teigen doesn't always keep her cool when running into other A-listers. During her appearance on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, Teigen told Jimmy Fallon about a couple of her awkward encounters with other celebs, including the time she potentially insulted Katy Perry to her face.

Teigen said she saw the singer and American Idol judge at a post-inauguration celebration event, shortly after Perry had finished a performance involving an impressive fireworks show. "We ran into Katy Perry after, and I always say dumb things, I always get so nervous and I say faux pas," Teigen shared. "I hadn't seen Katy in so long, and I was like, 'Oh, I typically hate fireworks, but that was amazing. That was so beautiful.'"

So, that's all fine and well, but a potential misunderstanding may have caused Teigen's compliment to come off as an insult. "I think she heard that I hate 'Firework,' like the song?" the cookbook author continued, referring to Perry's 2010 single. "And I wanted to die. I felt so bad. I always do that."

Teigen also remembered another "wanted to die" moment with a celeb later in the interview when her and Fallon played a game called "Best Worst First." The first prompt the talk show host gave her was "Best Celebrity Encounter," but Teigen quickly recalled a run-in that left her with long-term embarrassment instead.

"God, I think it was after the Golden Globes—oh, no, this might be 'worst,'" she started, going on to share a story about how she mistook Michael Keaton for a waiter. For context, Teigen explained that she "was drinking a lot" at the time and she saw somebody at the entrance holding a glass of Champagne. "So I just went up and I took it and I said, 'Thank you,'" she said. She then added that her husband, John Legend, had to clue her in on who the "waiter" actually was. "John goes, 'That was Michael Keaton,'" she recalls.

"It was not someone serving Champagne?" Fallon clarified.

"It was not! And I'm so embarrassed by it still, I could die," Teigen said. "But I just took it, I drank it and I left." Honestly? We respect it.

Fallon then tried to comfort Teigen by saying that Keaton would have "been a good sport about it."

Teigen also talked about her somewhat uncomfortable Twitter interaction with President Joe Biden. Shortly after the inauguration, Teigen became one of only 13 accounts the official @POTUS account followed, and even though she was "so excited," she was also pretty nervous.

"The second it happened, I was like, 'Oh shit,'" she said, explaining that she only sent "like two tweets" the week it happened because she was so intimidated. But she was still honored by the follow. "Listen, I don't believe he's like Trump and actively scrolling through, but it was so amazing because for four years I'd been actively shunned..." she said. "So I loved the statement of that, but then it became too much."

A few weeks after the POTUS follow, Teigen asked the president to unfollow her account and he fulfilled her request. "Life is better now," she told Fallon.