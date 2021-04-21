Chrissy Teigen Opened Up About Her Growing Friendship With Meghan Markle

You may not know it, but Chrissy Teigen and Meghan Markle go way back—like way, way back to their Deal or No Deal days, circa early 2000s. Like most celebrities (though at the time, the two of them were just models with briefcases), they stayed friendly over the years, mingling when attending the same events. But, recently, Teigen revealed her friendship with Markle really blossomed into almost a sisterly bond when the duchess reached out to Teigen following the loss of baby Jack back in late September.

"She's been so kind to me ever since we connected. She had written me about baby Jack and loss. But yeah, she is really wonderful and so kind, and just as kind as everyone says she is," the Cravings cookbook author said during a virtual appearance on the Watch What Happens Live! After Show on Tuesday, April 20th.

In November 2020, the Duchess of Sussex opened up in a New York Times op-ed detailing the pregnancy loss that she had suffered in July of that year. Now, she and Prince Harry are expecting their second child, a baby girl.

That friendship continued to grow, especially when Markle was put under the spotlight—which consequently followed with more criticism by the British tabloids once again— during a raw, vulnerable interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

After speaking to the Duchess of Sussex's kindness, Teigen went on to say, "That's why you look at everything and you're like 'My god, what is absolutely wrong with people where they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?' when it's just as simple as them being as kind as everyone says they are."

WWHL's host Andy Cohen did ask Teigen if she had gotten any "extra tea" after checking in on her friend. With a big belly laugh, the mom answered no, she hadn't, but she did have the same "Holy shit, this is big" reaction as many other viewers did at home.

"I think she's been very honest; she's been very open about what she's been open with," she continued. "I think her truth has been her truth since the very beginning."