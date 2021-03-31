Chrissy Teigen Opened Up About Her New Laid-Back Approach to Self-Care

"If it's going to make me happy and make me feel good, then I indulge in it."

Since she was poached for a modeling gig while working in a surf shop as a teenager, Chrissy Teigen has been going nonstop. Through the years, she strutted down runways, graced the covers of magazines, traveled the world, gave birth to beautiful kids, and married American icon John Legend, which is arguably a whole job within itself. Not to mention, she's the face and brains behind one of the most talked about food and cooking brands in the country. In a nutshell, Teigen's life has been go, go, go. In her March 31st cover story for People's The Beautiful Issue, Teigen is redefining what wellness means for not only her as an individual, but as a mom, businesswoman, and wife as well.

Teigen explained wellness used to mean counting calories, dabbling in diet culture, and doubling up on workouts. But now, she knows it's the is simple things like being "on the ground playing with my kids or going to a park or an aquarium."

"It's more important for me to enjoy things as they come. I put my mind and spirit over body. If it's going to make me happy and make me feel good, then I indulge in it," Teigen told People.

The Cravings cookbook author didn't always use to balance herself on a tightrope of rules and expectations. Growing up, she recalls her mom being a bit of a free spirit herself. "My mom was never once like, 'You probably shouldn't use Sharpie on your eyebrows,'" she laughed. "She just let me do it—and I learned!"

Teigen and Legend have embraced this more laid-back, "learning" approach of healthy, happy living, which in turn has channeled into the way they parent their kids, Luna, age 4, and Miles, age 2.

"With kids, you let them figure out what they love. John and I are both very relaxed and willing to learn together," Teigen said. She also explained that as long as they have kindness, all she wants is for her "kids to be kids."

"For us, kindness is such a big thing. When you meet our kids, they're very warm and friendly," Teigen gushed. "You instill those things in them, but for the most part let them be creative and wondrous and spirited and curious beings."

Likewise, she's also appreciated the kindness and love she's felt from friends, family, and even fans from around the world this past year, especially after losing Jack at 20 weeks pregnant.