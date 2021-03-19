Chrissy Teigen Just Got the Teeniest Little Finger Tattoos We’ve Ever Seen

Chrissy Teigen just got the most beautiful blink-and-you'll-miss-it hand tattoo. Courtesy of single-needle tattoo wizard Winter Stone (real name Daniel Winter), Teigen got a series of dots along each of her fingers on her right hand, and she made sure we know via her caption: there's no meaning. Just dots.

"Please don't tell me this means something in morse code," Teigen wrote in her March 18th Instagram caption. "I just like dots."

Winter also shared the image on his feed, writing, "TINY TINY DOTS ON...@chrissyteigen hands got the pleasure of drawing this little design on her hands Lastnight! Always fun always and full of laughs at these sessions!"

Fans joked in the comments, "Ironically it means, I like dots. What are the odds?" Another person wrote, "Uh, I literally just read it. It says this is nothing, it's just dots...."

Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park commented, "Wowwww love," and Teigen's hairstylist Irinel de León wrote, "Ahhh LOVE IT!!!!!!"

Late last year, Teigen got a fine line tattoo to honor her late son Jack—the ink is his name scripted on her right inner wrist. She also has two script tattoos on each of her inner forearms.

And in January 2021, Teigen got a super sexy Winter tattoo down her back. It's a dedication to husband John Legend, who wrote a song titled "Ooh Laa" about his love for Teigen. As always, Winter crafted the perfect single-needle script design that travels down Teigen's spine.

Teigen's behind-the-scenes video of the at-home tattooing experience shows that the script reads, "oooooooh laaaaa."