Here's Why Chrissy Teigen Just Deleted Her Twitter, and Honestly, We Don’t Blame Her

It's something we've all thought about doing, but Chrissy Teigen actually went through with it. Teigen signed off Twitter for good yesterday, March 24th, saying that she's actually not the "strong clap back girl" we've been hailing her as. (We beg to differ, but...)

"For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends," Teigen wrote in a message posted to her Twitter shortly before she deactivated the account. "My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not…"

She continued, "My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn't sign up for and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!"

Teigen, famously blocked by Former President Donald Trump on the platform, was an avid tweeter for the entire decade she was active and interacted with her following often. Sadly, her high-profile status as a model, cookbook author, and wife to singer John Legend made her an easy target for attack, and within the past year, she was seemingly clapping back at haters more than she was issuing original tweets.

"For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised," she continued, per Today, noting that despite the clapbacks, she has yet to learn how to effectively "block out the negativity."

"I'm just a sensitive shit, okay!? I don't wanna be this way! I just am!" she wrote. "But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you."

The hate has piled on more in recent months than in years past. Teigen was recently criticized for taking up the expensive hobby of horseback riding after claiming she had "absolutely nothing currently," which followers took as a tone-deaf "rich people problems" statement. She then felt the need to defend herself from a troll who called her a hypocrite for her asking how people have so many photos of themselves when she was a professional model.

And most recently, critics argued that her collaboration with the Kardashian-Jenner family on a green cleaning line was disappointing when, in their opinion, there are more deserving people and brands she could have partnered with.

Sure, Teigen put herself online and therefore made herself available for critique. But it got to a point where Teigen could not avoid vitriol no matter what she did or what she said.

Though it's sad that Teigen left the platform due to an onslaught of negativity, she made the right decision in the end. Having to grapple with trolls at every turn and having to second guess everything you put onto a website that you used to see as carefree is deflating.

Despite the masses hopping on board to the #FreeBritney movement and taking a second glance at the way female celebrities were treated in the early- and mid-2000s, it appears that society is still wildly critical of everything and anything a female A-lister does. We're glad Teigen has the foresight to leave the platform before things really took a turn, but the rest of us still on the site should be asking ourselves if we're active players in and/or complacent to the same malicious treatment Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan faced but in a new format.