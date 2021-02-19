Chrissy Teigen Wore Star-Print Under-Eye Patches, and Now We Need Them Too

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Teigen captioned the photo, "mingo!!!!! an afternoon at @flamingo_estate is a dream day," raving over her relaxing experience at the garden retreat. And while her current lifestyle may not be the most attainable (trust us, searching "garden retreat near me" only yields disappointment) her glam beauty product is actually within reach.

Of course, we weren't the only ones desperate to get our hands on the star-worthy patches. One commenter wrote, "Please tag these under eye patches!!!! Need," and the comment garnered over 200 likes and multiple replies naming the product. The product in question is the Bliss Eye Got This Holographic Foil Eye Masks and they're available to shop in a five-pack for only $15 on Amazon.

The adorable print is just a bonus to these powerful de-stressing eye masks, which work to brighten under-eye circles, de-puff under-eye bags, and lock-in moisture. We're stocking up on as many as possible before Teigen's recommendation sends these flying off the virtual shelves.

Bliss Eye Got This Holographic Foil Eye Masks, 5 Pack $15 ( $19.95 save 25% ) SHOP IT Amazon