Chrissy Teigen Shared the Sweet Way Her Family's Honoring Baby Jack at Home

Chrissy Teigen appears on the cover of People's Beautiful Issue 2021, released March 31st, alongside kids Luna and Miles, and she sat down with the publication to talk about family, cookbooks, and how she's learned just how strong she really is in this past year. Her strength has allowed her to move past and grow from her September 2020 pregnancy loss, and she's planning to honor her late son Jack in the most powerful way in her new home with husband John Legend.

"It's important for us, tradition-wise—in Thai tradition—that we always embrace the ones that we've lost and they're never ever gone. They're constantly around us," she told People in a video interview for the Beautiful Issue. "We have this new home that we're building and this tree being planted inside the home. The whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack's ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves on this tree and always be a part of us because he is always going to be..."

"He wasn't just a moment in time," she continued. "He was real and he was real to us and we loved him."

Having gone through "the lowest of lows," as Teigen described her loss as, she said that she's "incredibly proud of [her] body."

"Physically," she continued, "of what it's been able to power through, and emotionally, what it's been able to endure pain-wise...then being able to not just laugh but gut laugh and cry of laughter."

"These scars are things that I've been through," Teigen said, "marks in time, and journeys I've taken, and things I've healed from, and it's amazing to see how resilient your body is."