Here's Why Chrissy Teigen Is Apologizing for Her Old Tweets to Courtney Stodden

In a May 11th interview with the Daily Beast, Courtney Stodden opened up about Chrissy Teigen bullying them on Twitter years ago. They said in the interview that Teigen told them to take a "dirt nap" and privately DMed her with death wishes, among other things. Today, May 12th, Teigen responded publicly with outward shame.

In a series of tweets, Teigen apologized for her behavior, writing, "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior."

She went on to say that despite all of this, none of it excuses the things she said to Stodden in the past and nothing excuses how she made them feel.

Teigen also wrote that while she tried to "connect with Courtney privately," she felt it was important to also publicly apologize for her actions.

Stodden made headlines when they were just 16 for marrying 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson. After that initial burst of fame, Stodden hit the reality TV circuit. Eventually the couple divorced in 2020, with Stodden revealing that they felt "taken advantage of" in the marriage, according to People. Amid all of this, Stodden was ridiculed all over the internet by plenty of people, including celebrities like Teigen.

Perhaps it's especially disappointing to hear that Teigen publicly took part in this online bullying after she dramatically left Twitter earlier this year for her own mental health. When she deactivated her account in late March, she said the app "no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively." Teigen is often the subject of internet trolls as well, so you'd think she'd be more careful about her words.