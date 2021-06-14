LOL, Chris Hemsworth Fueled the Battle of the Chrises for Chris Evans' Birthday

For being a group of guys that don't all look alike, it sure is damn hard trying not to get the Chrises of Hollywood mixed up. In case, like us, you need a visual reminder as to who is who, here's a quick refresher: Chris Hemsworth equals Thor; Chris Evans is Captain America and, for non-Marvel fans, you may remember him from Knives Out; Chris Pine equals Star Trek; Chris Pratt is from Guardians of the Galaxy or as we like to refer to him, Andy from Parks and Rec. We good? Okay, let's dig into the birthday drama of it all.

If you follow Hemsworth on Instagram, you probably saw his post wishing Evans a happy birthday on Saturday, June 13th. You're also probably wondering why Pratt was in the photo and not Evans. Did the Australian actor share a selfie with the wrong Chris?! The answer is no! The battle of the Chrises has been a thing for as long as we can remember and this was Hemsworth's funny way of pouring gasoline into the fire.

"Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you'll always be number 1 in my book @chrisevans," Hemsworth wrote alongside a photo of him and Pratt smiling at the camera.

Over the years, Hemsworth and Pratt have joined forces trying to push Evans out of the running for best Chris in Hollywood, but even Pratt's own father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzengger, doesn't know what team he's on!

Without even meaning to, Schwarzenegger fueled the debate even more when he accidentally called his only son-in-law "Chris Evans" instead of Chris Pratt during an Instagram Live earlier this year, which was being hosted by Pratt. "Hello, Chris Evans, oh not Chris Evans, sorry, I'm going to screw up this whole thing right from the beginning. Chris Pratt," Schwarzenegger said.

*Cue us laughing hysterically.* Do we think Evans set him up to do this as a prank? While they're all equally as talented, we love seeing the Chrises of Hollywood duke it out.