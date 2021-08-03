It Looks Like Chris Evans and Lizzo's Spicy DM Exchange Just Heated Up Even More

Out of all the things about TikTok that bring us joy, witnessing Lizzo openly fangirl over Chris Evans might just be the best. The saga of their fictional (or is it?) relationship continues, and now, we know that Evans is aware that Lizzo is joking that she's pregnant with his baby. Even better than that? He's totally playing along!

What started off as Lizzo sliding into her celebrity crush's DMs has turned into actual online interaction, and lately, Lizzo's been keeping her followers updated on a running joke about how she's expecting a "little America."

Responding to a fan's comment on TikTok, Lizzo made a video—set to the Captain America theme music, of course—she explained that yes, she is pregnant with Evans' baby, and yes, they are very happy about the news.

"This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child, but since we're airing out all the rumors today, I've been sucking in. We're gonna have a little America," she said proudly.

Now, Evans has responded to Lizzo's video...and she's fangirling big time once again (wouldn't you be?).

She shared a new video on TikTok sharing a screenshot of her Instagram DMs, which showed a message from Chris that said, "Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy. My mother will be so happy lol."

Clearly, it made Lizzo's day, because she captioned her video in all caps, writing, "OMG YALL — HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY?!"

All of this has to be leading up to Lizzo and Evans meeting in person, because how could they not after all of this? We need to see Lizzo's dreams come true, after all...because even though they're not actually having a baby together, she (like all of us) deserves to meet her celebrity crush.