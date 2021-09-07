Chloe Bailey's Fans Are *Loving* Her Visible Stretch Marks in Her New Photo

Chloe Bailey's single, "Have Mercy," is on the way, but even though fans are hyped for new music, they're even more excited for the cover art she just shared for the song. Bailey shared the new photo on Instagram on September 6th, and there's no denying that she looks amazing. Everything from her hair to her makeup to her outfit is flawless.

But what fans really zeroed in on is the fact that Bailey didn't edit out her stretch marks in the photo—she proudly showed them off on the cover of her single, no airbrushing required.

Fans wasted no time going wild in the comments. Fire emojis were everywhere, along with several comments from people who appreciated that Bailey didn't try to hide her stretch marks, since it's something they can relate to themselves.

"I love the stretch marks. I've been dealing with some body issues and seeing that you didn't edit them out gives me so much appreciation for my natural body," one of Bailey's followers wrote, while another added, "It's the naturalness and stretch marks for me."

Later, Bailey took to her Instagram Story to share some of those comments, writing, "y'all gonna make me cry."

This isn't the first time Bailey has spread a message of body positivity. Earlier this year, the 23-year-old singer and actress was shamed after sharing a video of herself dancing in her bedroom in a T-shirt and underwear, with fans accusing her of being attention seeking.

At the time, Bailey went live on Instagram, explaining that she wasn't here for the hate. "For every woman out there, don't change who you are to make society feel comfortable," she said.