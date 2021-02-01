The Internet Came to Chloe Bailey’s Defense After She Cried on Instagram Live Over Hate Comments

Chloe Bailey of the sister duo Chloe X Halle is fine with being seen as a sexual being, but she will not stand for being condemned for showing off her body and sexuality. Both Chloe and Halle Bailey made their own Instagram accounts in January after sharing an account whilst on their rise to fame, and Chloe needed to hop on Instagram Live recently to quell the hate she's been for unashamedly living in her body.

"For every woman out there, don't change who you are to make society feel comfortable," Chloe said in her January 31st Instagram Live video. "And I'm telling myself that's not what I'm going to do, even when I posted the video yesterday, I posted it because I was saging and doing Palo Santa and I was like, 'Let's spread positive vibes.'"

The video she is referring to, below, caused controversy in the comments. "I really had faith that y'all wouldn't take this route," one person wrote. Another added, "You really don't need to be doing this." And someone else commented, "The attention seeking is wild. And don't say she's not because there wouldn't be any need to post this kinda content."

Chloe and Halle were discovered by Beyoncé in 2013 after their cover of "Pretty Hurts" went viral. In 2015, Beyoncé signed the sisters, then aged 17 and 15, to her management company. And because the world got to know the girls during their teen years, it's hard for some to come to terms with the fact that they are now grown adults.

"I just felt it was important to address it, so you guys get to kind of know who I am inside," Chloe said in her Live video, regarding the criticism. "And it's really hard for me to think of myself as sexual being or an attractive being, quite frankly. So, when I see all the uproar about my posts and stuff, I'm a bit confused."

She continued, "I've never seen myself in that way or in that light. So I take it as a huge compliment that you all take me as a sexual, sexy being. And I don't post what I post to get attention. I don't need that," she said, noting that her spirituality has helped her overcome the need for outside attention. "You all see what I'm posting—it's just me being me.

Not only did her supporters drown out the hate in her Instagram comments section, but those on Twitter also came to her defense. At 22 years old, Chloe is allowed to embrace her body, love herself, and show the world that she's more than comfortable in her own skin—as we ideally all should be.

Gabrielle Union even stepped in to show her support. She quote tweeted Yolo Akili, Executive Director of the Black Emotional And Mental Health (BEAM) collective, writing "Please continue to fly," she urged both Chloe and Halley. "Soaring while under attack is hard asf but you are not alone."