Charlize Theron Is Unrecognizable With Curly Red Hair for a New Netflix Movie

Charlize Theron never holds back while prepping for a role, and that definitely includes her latest project. In photos she shared on Instagram from the set of her new movie, Theron is totally unrecognizable with red hair—and by "unrecognizable," we mean we legit can't recognize her, not the Leonardo DiCaprio definition of "unrecognizable."

In the photos, Theron is in costume as Lady Lesso for her upcoming Netflix movie, The School for Good and Evil.

Though Theron looks nothing like the lady we're used to seeing, her new 'do is absolutely villainous.

"Ain't no rest for the EVIL," she wrote in her caption. "Can't wait for you all to meet Lady Lesso."

We don't get to see much of Theron's face in these photos (though that definitely seems intentional), but we do get to see plenty of that fiery red hair. Shoulder length and curly, there's no way this won't be a defining characteristic of Lady Lesso, and though it's totally possible that she cut and dyed her hair, it seems like this new look is likely a wig.

Based on the book by the same name written by Soman Chainani, The School for Good and Evil is about teenagers who come to a school to be trained to harness their powers, whether it be to do good or evil in the world. Directed by Paul Feig, the movie also stars Kerry Washington and Laurence Fishburne.

We also got a look at Theron's character earlier this week when Feig shared a photo of himself with her and Washington on set.