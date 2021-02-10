'Buffy' Star Charisma Carpenter Accused Joss Whedon of Abuse on Set

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Charisma Carpenter shared a candid two-part statement on Twitter today alleging the show's creator Joss Whedon was abusive to her on set. In her statement, Carpenter recalled multiple instances on the sets of both Buffy and Angel, where she played the role of Cordelia.

Her statement, which she captioned "My truth," began, "Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers."

Carpenter went on to describe specific experiences related to her pregnancy. She said Whedon called her "fat" when she was four months pregnant, despite being only 126 pounds. "He was mean and biting, disparaging about others openly, and often played favorites, pitting people against one another to compete and vie for his attention and approval."

Carpenter's character was unceremoniously killed off in the season after she gave birth in real life, which she attributes to Whedon's retaliation toward her for getting pregnant in the first place.

"At six months pregnant, I was asked to report to work at 1:00 AM after my doctor recommended shortening my work hours. Due to long and physically demanding days and the emotional stress of having to defend my needs as a working pregnant woman, I began to experience Braxton Hicks contractions. It was clear to me the 1:00 AM call was retaliatory."

She alleged he berated her for her religion and womanhood and accused her of sabotaging the show before eventually firing her.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who starred as the titular character in Buffy, shared an Instagram post standing with Carpenter, writing that while she's proud to be associated with Buffy Summers, she does not want to be associated with Whedon. She added that she stands with "all survivors of abuse" and she's proud of them for speaking out.

In addition to Gellar, fellow Buffy star Michelle Trachtenberg also shared sentiments of her own. She reposted Gellar's Instagram to her own page with the prayer hands emoji. Trachtenberg, who played Buffy's sister Dawn, wrote in the caption of her post, "Thank you @sarahmgellar for saying this. I am brave enough now as a 35 year old woman….To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior….very. Not. Appropriate."

As of now, Whedon has not responded to Carpenter's accusations, according to BuzzFeed News, who reached out for a comment. Carpenter's allegations come on the heels of Ray Fisher's own accusations of abuse last year. Fisher alleged Whedon was abusive and inappropriate on the set of Justice League, according to Variety. Carpenter tagged Fisher in her own statement today and mentioned his allegations, noting that Whedon has a history of being "casually cruel."