Channing Tatum Shared a Rare Picture of His Daughter With the Sweetest Message

Channing Tatum just wrote the sweetest message to his daughter on Instagram, and we all get the pleasure of reading it. On June 24th, Tatum posted a photo of himself and his 7-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, and the caption proves that Tatum is the best girl dad ever.

"You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart," Tatum gushed in the post. "You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. You said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail."

He added, "Haha one day you will read this and I hope laugh. We have fun 🤩 hehehe."

Though Tatum usually keeps Evie's picture offline, he has no problem talking about how much he loves her. In fact, Tatum just released his first picture book in May, titled The One and Only Sparkella, in which the main character, Sparkella, was directly based on Evie.

"Just like Sparkella, Evie loves to play tricks, wear crazy outfits, and be different from everyone," Tatum told Today in April. "She's bold, beautiful, and magical in every way." (And her dress-up skills prove it.)