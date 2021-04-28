"I want the world they grow up in to be a healthy one."

Zooey Deschanel Said Her Kids Made Her Want to Be More Eco-Conscious

Having kids changes the way you think about a lot of things, and for Zooey Deschanel, that means being extra considerate about the world she wants to leave for kids Elsie Otter, 5, and Charlie Wolf, 3.

Now that the New Girl star is a mom, taking care of the environment is more important to her than ever, as she discussed in a new interview with People.

"Having kids made me very aware of environmental issues," the actress and mom of two told the magazine. "I want the world they grow up in to be a healthy one. I have grown a lot as I learn more, but [my kids] are exactly why I'm passionate about it."

Deschanel is taking this opportunity to teach her kids the things she's learned along the way to help the environment.

"There are so many things to do at home to make your household more sustainable—small things like using reusable bags and water bottles to larger things like investing in solar panels to power your home," she said.

And in the meantime, even though she's excited about going back to work, the 41-year-old shared that she's really enjoyed being able to spend more time with Charlie and Elsie, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, over the past year.

"I love being home with my kids so much. A house full of kids laughing is the most joyful house," she said, adding, "I'll always cherish the time I've had with them."