Surprise! 'Pretty Little Liars' Star Troian Bellisario Just Had a Second Baby!

Congratulations are in order for Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellisario and her husband, Patrick Adams. The couple secretly welcomed a second baby into the world last month and shared the excited news today!

Bellisario is also mom to Aurora, whom she and Adams welcomed into the world in October 2018. She shared this recent happy news to Instagram today about her newest addition. Alongside a gorgeous black-and-white photo, the new mom wrote, "Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances. A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love." She also added that the photo was taken by "papa" Adams.

Our eyes...might be leaking a little bit.

Former Suits star Papa Adams shared an announcement of his own on Instagram, choosing to show off a picture of little Elliot's teeny-tiny hand holding onto his finger. He wrote, "+1…..Welcome to the funhouse, Ms. Elliot Rowena Adams. May your life be as unique and exciting as your arrival."

Both Bellisario's and Adams' Instagrams are completely flooded with well wishes from famous friends and fans alike, with so many of them expressing their own surprise over this new baby girl!

Also, with both parents noting what seems to be an epic birth story, we can only hope they'll share it at some point, but even if not, we'll revel in baby pictures. Both parents kept the entire pregnancy under wraps, after all, so the birth story might just remain the same.

Now if we could just manifest baby Elliot having playdates with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new baby girl, expected to arrive very soon, that would be great. The former Suits co-stars are seemingly still friendly, soooo, let's make it happen, everyone!