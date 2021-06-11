Troian Bellisario's Birth Story Is Absolutely Bonkers but Kinda Beautiful

In May, Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario and her husband, Patrick Adams, secretly welcomed a daughter into their family whom they named Elliot Rowena. And the way Elliot came into this world is quite the story. Bellisario posted a photo of herself, Adams, and baby Elliot standing in the parking garage of a Los Angeles hospital, writing, "That's it. Right there is where our daughter was born."

Uh...what!?

Bellisario continued, "All that matters is that she is here and healthy, I somehow survived and @halfadams is not a fainter." She tagged the post, #driverdouladoctordaddy.

Bellisario and Adams appeared as guests on Katie Lowes' podcast Katie's Crib to share the story, which Bellisario called "the craziest 15 minutes of my life."

Though the entire story is absolutely worth hearing from Bellisario and Adams themselves, the SparkNotes version is that Bellisario thought she was feeling routine Braxton Hicks at 4:30 a.m. one morning...but they didn't subside as they normally did.

So, the pair began driving to the hospital, but on the way there, things were progressing fast. "I'm starting to have to push my seatbelt away from me," Bellisario said. "I'm in a lot of pain, but I'm also like, I can't be in this position anymore."

"As soon as I hit the button and get the ticket [in the parking garage], she's screaming," Adams said. "I whip around, and by the time I turn my head around, Troian is fully on her hands and knees [in the back of the car] and we've gone nuclear."

Within a matter of minutes-perhaps, seconds-Bellisario was delivering and Adams was on the receiving end watching it all happen. He made sure the umbilical cord was where it needed to be, had the security guard of the parking garage engaged, and both of them let their instincts go to work.