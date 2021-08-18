Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Gave Their Baby Boy *the* Coolest Name

Congratulations are in order for Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost! The couple revealed on August 18th that they'd welcomed their first child together, and People exclusively confirmed the news. Johansson's rep Marcel Pariseau shared the happy announcement with the news outlet, and Jost later took to Instagram to make an announcement of his own.

Jost shared quite possibly the simplest statement ever, writing in a graphic, "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much." He then asked for privacy and jokingly told people to check in with his Saturday Night Live co-star Michael Che with any inquiries. And though Jost is your typical funnyman, we're hoping the reveal of the name Cosmo is truthful, because *what* a cool name!

Rumors of Johansson's pregnancy had been brewing for months, especially when the actress opted out of most of her Black Widow promo. The appearances she did make were strategically shot from her chest up so as to not reveal any growing baby bump. However, no real confirmation came until just a few days ago when Jost let it slip in one of his comedy shows that he and his wife were expecting, according to People.

Neither Johansson nor Jost has given any more info on the birth, so we don't know exactly when the little one arrived, but we're overjoyed at the news. Knowing how private both of these stars tend to be, we feel it may be awhile before we meet Cosmo. We just hope we eventually catch a glimpse of him with his older sister Rose, whom Johansson shares with her previous husband Romain Dauriac.