The New Ivy Park Promos Give a Rare Look at Beyoncé's Twins, Rumi and Sir

We knew Miss Blue Ivy Carter was a fashionista, but we had no idea her younger siblings, Rumi and Sir, inherited the fashion gene, too! In her cover story for the September Icon issue of Harper's Bazaar, Beyoncé opened up about going back to her Texan roots for her new Ivy Park collection, which will feature kids' clothing for the first time. The Ivy Park x Adidas athletic-wear line will honor "the culture and swag of the Houston rodeo" by incorporating monogrammed denim, chaps, and cowhide.

Even more exciting—with the inclusion of the kids' line, this drop has become a Carter family affair. Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest, Blue, age 9, and their twins, Rumi and Sir, age 4, all make multiple appearances in the new Ivy Park promos. We bet Blue gave her sibs a pointer or two heading into the ad shoot, this isn't her first rodeo after all. (See what we did there?)

"I'm excited that IVY PARK x adidas will now feature kids' clothing with this drop," Beyoncé told the magazine. "On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we'd find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match."

"So, it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children's sizing," the "Formation" singer said.

On August 11th, Beyoncé and her Ivy Park team announced the kids' line alongside a video featuring the new Texas-inspired apparel. The caption read, "The rodeo isn't just for the grown ups. Introducing IVY PARK Kid."