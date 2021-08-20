Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Are Expecting Their Second Baby

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham's family is growing! The model took to Instagram on August 19th to share the big news that she and Statham are expecting their second baby—and she did so in her usual glam fashion.

Huntington-Whiteley shared a carousel of mirror selfies showing off a number of sleek outfits, but it wasn't until you scrolled to the last photo that you got the big reveal. Her caption was simply, "Taaa daahhh," though the #round2 hashtag was a bit of a hint of what we might find in the photos.

Plenty of Huntington-Whiteley's famous friends wished her well with her pregnancy in the comments section of her 'gram. Phoebe Tonkin wrote, "Congratulations guys," with a few heart emojis, and Eiza Gonzalez added, "Aawwww congrats to you two !!" with some cute emojis. Daisy Lowe chimed in with, "Awwwwww congratulations super mumma," and heart emojis as well. So much love!

The model and actor are already parents to 4-year-old Jack and have been together for over a decade now. They got engaged in 2016 but have yet to tie the knot (that we know of). The two are incredibly private when it comes to their family and personal lives as a whole. They don't share too much on social media, but Huntington-Whiteley did say last year that little Jack does have a "proper English accent" and that the couple "would love to" add more children to their family.