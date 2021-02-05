See the First Picture of ‘Riverdale’ Star Vanessa Morgan's Sweet Baby Boy

On January 29th, Vanessa Morgan of Riverdale fame gave birth to a baby boy, whom she shares with her reportedly estranged husband, Michael Kopech. Along with his birth announcement, Morgan also shared her son's name, which may just make Riverdale fans well up...like a lot.

"The most challenging, beautiful experience of my life," Morgan described her delivery in a February 4th Instagram post. "On January 29th, Michael & I Welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world." River!

She continued, "Words cannot describe this kind of love. We are enjoying this time home with him, being present, & giving him all the lovin in the world🤍👶🏼 Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world."

Morgan announced her pregnancy in July 2020, telling her followers that she plans on raising her son away from the public eye. "I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6," she wrote in the caption of her announcement Instagram post. "While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise."

That same month, and only days prior to Morgan announcing her pregnancy, Kopech, a pitcher for the White Sox, filed for divorce on July 19th, just six months after their January 2020 wedding.

Morgan continued working on Riverdale up until about six weeks ago when she went on maternity leave. "Feeling grateful to my showrunner & producers for being so accommodating & writing my pregnancy into the show!" she wrote on Instagram in mid-December. "Also proud of my body for allowing me to still work almost 9 months preggo."