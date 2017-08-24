Reese Witherspoon admitted that even her young son has trouble telling her and her daughter Ava apart
It’s no surprise that Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava look like twins. In fact, it’s often hard to tell the two apart based on their strong genetics. And as it turns out, we’re not the only people doing double takes. Witherspoon’s young son, Tennessee, often confuses the two as well.
Tennessee Toth is currently a 4-year-old, which makes him quite a bit younger than 17-year-old Ava, who the actress had during her first marriage to Ryan Phillippe. As she’s on the brink of adulthood herself, she’s often helped Witherspoon and husband Jim with a little bit of the parenting duties.
As for Deacon, Witherspoon’s second child with Phillippe, Tennessee sees him as “sort of like Deacon’s protégé.”
We think it’s pretty cute that Tennessee kind of has two blonde moms. He’s pretty lucky to have so much love in the house.
As far as Ava is concerned, she’s building up quite a following on Instagram — which Phillippe is pretty proud of.
It should come as no surprise that Tennessee is often featured on the account. After all, Ava is just another proud parent.