Reese Witherspoon admitted that even her young son has trouble telling her and her daughter Ava apart

It’s no surprise that Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava look like twins. In fact, it’s often hard to tell the two apart based on their strong genetics. And as it turns out, we’re not the only people doing double takes. Witherspoon’s young son, Tennessee, often confuses the two as well.

Tennessee Toth is currently a 4-year-old, which makes him quite a bit younger than 17-year-old Ava, who the actress had during her first marriage to Ryan Phillippe. As she’s on the brink of adulthood herself, she’s often helped Witherspoon and husband Jim with a little bit of the parenting duties.

"The kids all have funny and unique relationships with each other. Ava is like another parent to Tennessee, like his other mother," Witherspoon said to Southern Living. "I think sometimes he even gets confused -- he told Ava 'Happy Mother’s Day!'"

As for Deacon, Witherspoon’s second child with Phillippe, Tennessee sees him as “sort of like Deacon’s protégé.”

"He follows his older brother around the house all day," Witherspoon added.

We think it’s pretty cute that Tennessee kind of has two blonde moms. He’s pretty lucky to have so much love in the house.

As far as Ava is concerned, she’s building up quite a following on Instagram — which Phillippe is pretty proud of.

"Well, she has an incredibly famous mother and a moderately famous father, but that’s how that works," Phillippe said to People. "And also social media is largely driven by the youth and the associations made within that group. She’s incredibly talented."