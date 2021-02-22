Princess Eugenie Gave Her Baby Boy a Very Regal Family Name

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank—who wed October 12th, 2018—welcomed their son, August Phillip Hawke Brooksbank on February 9th. The new mother shared her son's name and adorable little face with the world in a sweet Instagram post taken by Eugenie's "wonderful midwife who came to discharge our boy."

"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. 💙💙💙" the post reads. "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you."

The couple's hearts are full and their son's name is full of royal heart as August's name pays tribute to some close family members.

August is Queen Elizabeth's ninth great-grandchild—let that sink in—and the first grandchild for Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. The name August comes from Queen Victoria's consort Prince Albert, whose middle name was Augustus. The name Phillip pays tribute to Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh. And Hawke is a Brooksbank family name.

To celebrate the joyous news of August's birth, the palace released a celebratory statement.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 8: 55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital," the palace said in a statement. "Jack Brooksbank was present."

The palace also shared the excitement from Eugenie and Brooksbanks' parents being new grandparents, as well as the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the statement continued. "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Eugenie gave birth to August at Portland hospital where he weighed 8 lbs. 1 oz.