Congrats to Princess Beatrice! The Royal Is Pregnant With Her First Child 

And the royal family just keeps on growing! Newlyweds Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child together. Buckingham Palace announced the exciting news via their social media channels today. The baby is expected to arrive this fall, just a few short months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to welcome their second child, a baby girl.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year," the royal family shared on May 19th beside a photo of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo on their wedding day.

The baby announcement has also made its way to Queen Elizabeth II and "both families are delighted with the news." The couple have not hinted at possible baby names or whether they're expecting a boy or girl, but fingers crossed they kindly let us in on more information within the coming months!

Prince Beatrice and Edoardo married last spring in a small wedding at All Saint's Chapel at Royal Lodge in Windsor with only 20 people in attendance, including Queen Elizabeth; late Prince Phillip; Beatrice's parents; and her sister, Princess Eugenie, who welcomed her first child, August Phillip Hawke Brooksbank, with husband Jack Brooksbank on February 9th of this year.

The couple's newborn will be the fourth addition to the royal family just this year—Zara Tindall gave birth to her third child on March 21st—and will be the queen's 12th great-grandchild. (Harry and Meghan's baby girl will be No. 11.) This will be Edoardo's second child. He shares a 4-year-old son, Wolfie, with American architect and designer Dara Huang.