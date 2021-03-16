Pippa Middleton Gave Her New Baby Girl a Name Inspired by Aunt Kate Middleton

Pippa Middleton just had her second baby! On March 15th, Kate Middleton's sister welcomed a baby girl with her husband, James Matthews, People reported. The younger Middleton named her little girl Grace Elizabeth Jane—taking inspiration from Kate, whose middle name is also Elizabeth!

A source told People that the baby was born early yesterday morning and both she and Pippa were doing well. "She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival," the source revealed.

Little Grace joins big brother Arthur, whom Pippa gave birth to in October 2018. Pippa's royal sister and brother-in-law, Kate and Prince William, are also reportedly thrilled at having a new baby in the family. Another source shared with People, "The Duke and Duchess are absolutely overjoyed by the happy news."

Back in 2018 when Pippa was pregnant with Arthur, she made a splash announcing her pregnancy in a fitness column in Waitrose Weekend magazine. At the time, she wrote in one of her columns, "When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant, I realized I needed to adjust my normal 4-to-5-day-a-week routine and find a way of continuing my exercise safely throughout the three trimesters."