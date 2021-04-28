Surprise! ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Natalie Dormer Revealed She Had Her First Baby

Natalie Dormer just became mum to yet another COVID baby, as those who have been born during the pandemic have been dubbed. Dormer and her partner, David Oakes, pulled a Mindy Kaling and secretly welcomed their first child, a daughter, in January, and "she's an absolute joy," Dormer said.

"It's the perfect thing to do during a pandemic—get pregnant, have a baby," the Game of Thrones actress joked to Dame Esther Rantzen on the April 27th episode of That's After Life podcast. "I feel like I'm probably being a bit of a cliché, she'll probably be sitting in a bar in 30 years' time one day going, 'Yeah, I'm a COVID baby.'"

"I think there's going to be lots of COVID babies because what else can people do, maybe like blitz babies?" Dormer continued, likening COVID babies to babies born during the height of WWII.

And as for new motherhood, Dormer admitted that everyone was right about the whole "having a baby changes everything" piece of advice. "You hear people say, 'Your whole perspective on life will change and your whole set of value systems will alter,' and you sort of roll your eyes as a childless person and go, 'Yeah, yeah, you don't know the true meaning of life until you have a baby.' And then you have one and you go, 'Oh, wow. It really does completely alter the lens...there's a whole new perspective to life.'"

"I'm in love. I'm absolutely in love. She's a joy," Dormer said, adding that despite the sleep deprivation, there are no downsides to motherhood.