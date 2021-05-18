Naomi Campbell Just Revealed She's a Mom to a "Beautiful Little Blessing"

Surprise! Naomi Campbell just made a joyful announcement that she's a mom! The model took to Instagram this morning to share a photo of herself holding a teeny-tiny baby, and we can't get enough of those itty-bitty baby feet!

Alongside the sweet photo, Campbell wrote, "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

This is the first little one for 50-year-old Campbell, who has spoken in the past about her desire to become a mother. She told Vogue Arabia in 2018, "I'd love to have kids. I don't discount anything in life. I love kids and always will. When I'm around children, I become a child myself. That's the little girl I don't ever want to lose."

She also shared the year prior that adoption was on her radar but not quite yet. At the time she wanted to have a more stable relationship before bringing children into her life. However, Campbell seemingly realized that the time is right in 2021, because she's just expanded her family. And while we don't have details on the little girl yet, we can already tell she's not only so loved by her new mother but by Campbell's famous friends, too.

Actress Zoe Saldana commented on Campbell's Instagram, writing, "oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!" while fashion designer Marc Jacobs wrote, "Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around."