'Gotham' Star Morena Baccarin Gave Her Baby Boy an Adorably Old-Fashioned Name

Gotham co-star duo Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin have a new family member! The Brazalian-American actress shared the happy news yesterday, March 9th, on Instagram. "Welcome to the world, Arthur. Gotta say, your timing is impeccable," she accentuated the photo of her little baby boy. This is the couple's second child together — they're also the parents to 4-year-old daughter Francis Laiz — and Baccarin's third child, her eldest, Julius, age 7, is from her previous marriage.

McKenzie, too, took to social media announcing the birth of his youngest child, sharing the same photo of Arthur's little hands clasped near his face. He said, "2021 is looking up. Welcome to the world Arthur. Trust us, you haven't missed much yet."

Back in December 2020, in a virtual guest appearance on The Talk, Baccarin revealed the exciting news and her growing baby bump. She also let the talk show hosts in on the magical night it all happened. "Ben very cleverly found a way to get them involved by asking Frances to help him get ready for the date," she said, in reference to a recent photo of McKenzie decked out in blue nail polish and costume jewelry. "I think that date was pretty successful," the giddy mama laughed on TV.